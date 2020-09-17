Home Depot Is Selling A 13-Foot Blow-Up Monster That Will Turn Your Home Into A Haunted House

From Delish

Anyone who is into inflatable decor will love this: Home Depot is selling a 13-foot blow-up monster that you can place in front of your door or any archway. It’ll amp up the spookiness no matter where you place it, and it even lights up.

The giant monster archway is simple to set up. You can plug it in for easy self-inflation. It’s made for both indoor and outdoor use and even comes with stakes and tethers if you choose to display it outside. Bright, energy-efficient LED lights make the monster glow, so it boasts an eerie ambience. You can use it as stand-alone Halloween decor or combine it with other inflatables to create a real spooky scene. It’s available for $149 from Home Depot .

View photos Photo credit: Home Depot More

BUY NOW 13-Foot LED Monster Archway

Not only would this monster archway enhance any Halloween decor, but it would also make for a mysterious entry to a haunted house. Since haunted houses may not be a realistic offering this year as we navigate the pandemic, you can turn your own house into a personal one! Put on a show for the fam, and call it a night.

If you’re looking for other Halloween decor accents, Home Depot is selling a ton of other inflatables including Jack Skellington , the grim reaper with a grave stone , and a flying witch . You can also find more low-key accents like these Halloween-themed doormats, spooky wall decorations, and this hanging mummy. There's truly no shortage of Halloween decor at Home Depot.





You Might Also Like