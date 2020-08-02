Home Depot Is Selling a 12-Foot Skeleton That Will Be the Talk of the Town

Photo credit: Home Accents Holiday

Is it us or are Halloween decorations getting bigger and better every year? That’s certainly the case with The Home Depot’s outdoor décor, especially with a new item in this year’s collection. The 12-Foot Giant-Sized Skeleton with LifeEyes from Home Accents Holiday is so big that no other decoration on the block will compare.

The over-the-top decoration features off-white bones that come together to create a spooky skeleton. It stands up thanks to the accompanying base piece, so it’ll be a spine-tingling centerpiece in your yard. It was designed for indoor or outdoor use, so if you happen to have high ceilings, it’ll instantly turn your home into a haunted house.

What really takes this skeleton to the next level — aside from the fact that it’s 12 feet tall — are the animated eyes. The creepy LCD eyes don’t just light up, but they move and blink when activated. But you don’t have to worry about it being on all night, because it has a timer function that has it 6 hours on and 18 hours off.

You can order the larger-than-life skeleton from The Home Depot for $299. It’s sure to be a piece that you break out every Halloween, so it’s worth the splurge.

Grab your most DIY-savvy friend or family member, because it takes at least two people to easily put the giant skeleton together. Now all you need is a fog machine and maybe a spotlight to really make your front ready for Halloween.

