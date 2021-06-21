The Home Depot is running a huge home sale to compete with Prime Day 2021—all the best deals

The best Home Depot deals

— Recommendations are independently chosen by Reviewed’s editors. Purchases you make through our links may earn us a commission.

Amazon Prime Day 2021 is here and ready to tango. That means large retailers are dropping piping hot deals every which way. But with so many deals out there in the universe, how do you parse out the good from bad? Whether it's home DIY projects or gardening tools, there's one promotion that shines brighter than the rest: The Home Depot Prime Day Sale.

Get expert shopping advice delivered to your phone. Sign up for text message alerts from the deal-hunting nerds at Reviewed.

Today you can save up to 40% on home décor, bath products, small appliances, and more. There's a handful of epic deals on select Ryobi and Milwaukee power tools, too.

This M18 18-Volt Lithium-Ion Cordless Combo Tool Kit, for example, is on sale for $499. That's $500 off of its list price of $999. The kit comes with seven tools, a charger, two 3.0 Ah batteries, and a storage bag. According to one positive review, the impact driver is small and easy to use and the batteries hold a lot of charge.

Looking for something else in your home? Check out some of the best deals from The Home Depot below.

The best deals to buy from The Home Depot's Prime Day Sale

Home Décor

Small Appliances

These are the best small appliances deals from Home Depot.

Bath

Story continues

These are the best bath deals from Home Depot.

Tools & Organization

Looking for hard-to-find essentials? Sign up for our Resources by Reviewed newsletter.

The product experts at Reviewed have all your shopping needs covered. Follow Reviewed on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram for the latest deals, reviews, and more.

Prices were accurate at the time this article was published but may change over time.

This article originally appeared on Reviewed: Prime Day 2021: Shop this huge competing home sale at The Home Depot