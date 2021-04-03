The Home Depot is having a massive sale on all things patio furniture and décor

Get your outdoor space spring-ready with these incredible deals.

— Recommendations are independently chosen by Reviewed’s editors. Purchases you make through our links may earn us a commission.

Gone are the biting cold days of winter, and with future forecasts of sunny skies and cloudless nights, you’ll want to get your outdoor space ready for all the fun times ahead. Whether that means adding some new patio furniture to soak up the rays in or some soft lighting for the perfect outdoor movie night, The Home Depot has your back. The store is hosting a huge spring savings event right now, with big-time discounts on top-rated patio furniture sets—many of which are priced at $499 or less— plus décor, grills and more,

Get expert shopping advice delivered to your phone. Sign up for text message alerts from the deal-hunting nerds at Reviewed.

There’s hundreds of products to choose from through Wednesday, April 7. To keep you from getting overwhelmed by the vast selection of items, we’ve done the legwork and rounded up our favorites from each category right below.

One top pick we found is this set of two Noble Housestackable dining chairs, which have a 4.8-star rating and come highly recommended by The Home Depot shoppers for the gorgeous woven, weather-resistant wicker material, which customers say has a high comfort level—some even use this pick without any additional cushions. There's also little to no assembly required, so you can set these loungers up the second they're delivered. Currently marked down, they've fallen to $120.50 from their usual $133.89, saving you 10%.

Soak up some sun with some woven wicker chairs.

Another favorite of ours from this mega sale was the Z Grills wood pellets seven-in-one grill and smoker. Once $439, this pick is now just $389, saving you $50. This outdoor essential has a near-perfect 5-star rating from The Home Depot customers, who adored this product’s ability to consistently deliver juicy, tender chunks of meat without drying them out. They also especially loved how this wood pellet smoker flavored racks of ribs to restaurant-quality levels. If you’ve been looking for the perfect product for your socially-distanced barbecues, this is it.

Story continues

That’s not all, though—there’s more savings to be found! Keep scrolling to see the best deals on everything you need to spruce up your backyard.

The best patio furniture deals to shop at Home Depot

You'll love how stylish and comfy these chairs are.

You'll love the sear on your meat from this top-rated grill.

Add some mood lighting to your backyard this spring.

Stay warm on those cold spring nights with a fire pit.

Need help finding products? Sign up for our weekly newsletter. It’s free and you can unsubscribe at any time.

The product experts at Reviewed have all your shopping needs covered. Follow Reviewed on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram for the latest deals, reviews, and more.

Prices were accurate at the time this article was published but may change over time.

This article originally appeared on Reviewed: Patio furniture: Get patio sets for less than $500 at The Home Depot