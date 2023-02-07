The Home Depot Foundation Celebrates Black History Month With New Grants for Atlanta-Based Nonprofit Partners

NORTHAMPTON, MA / ACCESSWIRE / February 7, 2023 / The Home Depot

The Home Depot Foundation works to drive sustainable change and social equity in our local communities all year long. In honor of Black History Month, The Foundation is granting $185,000 to Atlanta-based Black-led and Black-benefitting nonprofit partners.

Westside Future Fund

The Home Depot Foundation is granting $75,000 to Westside Future Fund to provide scholarships to graduating high school seniors in Atlanta, Georgia.

Nestled in what was once the heart of the Civil Rights Movement in the 1950s and 1960s, Westside Future Fund serves neighborhoods like Vine City and West End, a community Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. and Ambassador Andrew Young called home. These scholarships will support students with post-secondary institution fees, senior class dues and job-related fees.

Xerona Clayton Foundation

Additionally, The Home Depot Foundation is granting $10,000 to the Xernona Clayton Foundation, Inc. to support the Xernona Clayton Statue Project.

For more than 60 years, Ms. Xernona Clayton has been a civic engagement leader, founding the Trumpet Awards and serving as the corporate vice president for urban affairs with Turner Broadcasting System, Inc. This grant will help ensure the Xernona Clayton Statue will become a permanent place in history and recognize her for the impact she's made across the Civil Rights Movement, in Atlanta and around the world.

Russell Innovation Center for Entrepreneurs

The Home Depot Foundation is also granting $100,000 to the Russell Innovation Center for Entrepreneurs (RICE) to help establish a membership fee scholarship fund for their entrepreneurs.

RICE is on a mission to inspire and empower Black entrepreneurs. These scholarships will be distributed on a need-basis and will help members cover their monthly fees and support their businesses.

These efforts further The Home Depot Foundation's commitment to its nonprofit partners. Over the last decade, The Home Depot Foundation has invested millions to support Atlanta communities with affordable housing, education opportunities, community development and outreach projects. Visit HomeDepotFoundation.org to learn more.

