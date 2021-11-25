This home in Davis, California just sold for $1.8 million

A 2,242-square-foot house built in 1931 has changed hands. The roomy property located in the 500 block of D Street in Yolo County was sold on August 31, 2021. The $1,765,000 purchase price works out to $787 per square foot. The property features three bedrooms, two bathrooms, a garage, and two parking spaces. The unit sits on a 12,000 square-foot lot.

Additional houses have recently changed hands nearby:

In July 2021, a 860-square-foot home at D Street sold for $650,000, a price per square foot of $756.

A 1,793-square-foot home on Sixth Street sold in May 2021 for $730,500, a price per square foot of $407.

On B Street, in February 2021, a 1,941-square-foot home was sold for $1,000,000, a price per square foot of $515.

This article was generated by the Sac Bee Bot, software that analyzes structured information, such as data, and applies it to articles based on templates created by humans in the newsroom. No human journalist was harmed in this experiment. You can report errors or bugs to mcclatchybot@mcclatchy.com.