Home Cooks Have Come Up With So Many Clever Uses for This Mini Waffle Maker and Griddle

Unless you're a professional chef or a home cook with an endless imagination, chances are there are times when you feel as though you're out of ideas (or slightly overwhelmed) for your latest meal plan. There are plenty of ways to prevent a cooking rut, and one suggestion is to scoop up this gadget duo. Shoppers and home cooks alike say it creates the perfect portion, saves space and time, and can be used to prepare plenty of complete dishes, especially for breakfast.

The Dash Mini Waffle Maker and Griddle is a pair of mini appliances, ready to use in minutes. Not only do they heat up rapidly, but the non-stick surfaces of the appliances also quickly cook single portions of breakfast, lunch, and dinner. For breakfast, try making waffles and hash browns on the waffle maker, and eggs and pancakes on the griddle. Then switch to burgers, paninis, pizza, grilled cheese, and even single size stir fry for lunch and dinner.

To buy: $25; amazon.com.

"These were a wonderful purchase, and I am completely satisfied with them,″ said a five-star reviewer. "Whenever I'm in a rush I can take them and place them on the counter and pour some easy-to-mix batter into them to whip up some pancakes or waffles before work or school. These are also great for making Keto sandwiches. I can crack a whole egg and sprinkle some cheese and it all fits and cooks perfectly. I highly recommend these [for] a working mom! It can make a single waffle in about 30 to 40 seconds that is fully cooked and warm."

"This is a great little combo," wrote another reviewer. "We can make waffles and fry an egg at same time without making a mess. Very easy to clean by wiping them out after each use. Love that they do not take a lot of countertop space."

Other than the variety of foods that can be cooked on the Dash Mini Waffle Maker and Griddle, shoppers are also drawn to the duo's compact size. Each appliance weighs just over one pound, and they're both small enough to leave out on a counter, or stow away in a cabinet in between uses in a kitchen, small apartment, camper, or RV.

"I was skeptical with how small they were, but they worked out great," said another reviewer who called the duo "mini miracle makers." They continued, "The first day I received them, I made an entire breakfast meal for a family of five in about 10 minutes, including waffles, eggs, and sausage, all in these little mini makers! They fit great into the kitchen drawer, and cleanup was fairly easy!"

With more than 8,500 perfect five-star ratings, shop for the Dash Mini Waffle Maker and Griddle, mix up your meal plan, and introduce a host of new recipes you can create on your mini appliance duo.