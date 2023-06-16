Home and camper on the wish list for Victoria, B.C., couple after $35M lotto win

VANCOUVER — A couple from Victoria, B.C., are $35 million richer after claiming the whopping sum at a B.C. Lottery Corp. celebration in Vancouver.

Lahsen Rezrazi and Debbie Ramsay say they plan on buying a home and a camper van with the prize money after splitting the $70 million jackpot with another winner in Ontario for the June 6 draw.

Rezrazi says he stopped at a grocery store for milk and cream on his way to pick up Ramsay from work where he checked his lottery tickets.

Scroll to continue with content Ad ADVERTISEMENT

He says he initially won a modest $10 dollar prize and a free play before scanning the jackpot-winning ticket, and then called his wife with the news.

Ramsay says she could hardly contain a scream, and even went back to the store to scan the ticket for herself, also double-checking it with the lottery corporation's mobile app.

The couple says they are going on an "epic" cross-Canada road trip with plans to surprise family members along the way with cash gifts.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published June 16, 2023.

The Canadian Press