Home Bistro CEO Letter to Shareholders and Stakeholders

·5 min read
MIAMI BEACH, FL / ACCESSWIRE / November 18, 2022 / Home Bistro, Inc. (OTC PINK:HBIS), ("Home Bistro" or the "Company") today released the following letter to shareholders and stakeholders:

"To Home Bistro Shareholders and Stakeholders,

I want to share and clarify some details of recent events regarding our company, its businesses, share price and future direction.

Starting in November 2021, the Company had undertaken extensive efforts to up-list its shares to Nasdaq and complete a public equity offering. To assist us in the process, the Company retained an established investment bank and up-list consulting firm and, to this end, significant time and resources were expended. Unfortunately, obtaining the necessary approvals from the requisite agencies and regulators took a protracted length of time - during which the stock market and economic conditions had eroded considerably. Consequently, the outlook for the Company's share up-listing and public offering were no longer feasible without significant changes to the Company's business model and capitalization. Therefore, the Company is withdrawing its Nasdaq up-listing application.

Regarding the recent reverse stock split of the Company's shares of its common stock, in order to qualify for a Nasdaq listing, companies must meet a minimum share price requirement. The initial purpose of attaining approval for the reverse stock-split was to satisfy this requirement - a very common practice of companies during an up-listing process. Given all of the aforementioned circumstances, the Company's Board of Directors still believed it to be in the best interests of shareholders to effect the reverse split of its shares. The completion of the reverse stock split was publicly announced and a Form 8-K was filed with the SEC, which can be viewed here:

https://www.sec.gov/ix?doc=/Archives/edgar/data/0001489588/000121390022066327/ea167512-8k_homebistro.htm

The Company's Board of Directors also decided to discontinue operations that could not become profitable without achieving significant economies of scale in this environment, specifically the prepared meals home delivery business. However, the Company continues to operate its Colorado Prime business and currently remains an SEC-reporting public company. These actions have been documented in the Company's recent 8-K filing, which can be viewed here:

https://www.sec.gov/ix?doc=/Archives/edgar/data/0001489588/000121390022068827/ea167961-8k_homebistro.htm

While circumstances beyond our control precluded the preferred outcome, the Company's Board of Directors is continuing to evaluate its strategic options. The Company intends to provide updates on any material progress as it develops."

Respectfully,

Zalmi Duchman
CEO

Contact:

Zalmi Duchman, CEO
zalmi@homebistro.com
Ph: 631.694.1111

