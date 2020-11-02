Home and Away's Ziggy and Tane spark romance speculation

From Digital Spy

Home and Away spoilers follow for UK viewers.

Home and Away's Ziggy Astoni sparks gossip about her connection to Tane Parata on UK screens next week.

Ziggy (Sophie Dillman), who is newly-single after splitting from Dean Thompson, grows closer to Tane after they become colleagues at the garage.

With Justin Morgan (James Stewart) still recovering after his recent surgery, Ziggy has been put in charge of the garage in his absence.

As there'll be a big workload to get through, Ziggy decides to offer Tane (Ethan Browne) a job.

View photos Photo credit: Endemol Shine - Channel 5 More

Related: 7 huge Home and Away questions after this week's Australian episodes

Tane is grateful for the new opportunity as he has just quit his previous job at Salt, wanting to cut all ties with Mackenzie Booth (Emily Weir).

As they celebrate the new arrangement, Ziggy and Tane head into Salt and have a few drinks together.

Amber Simmons (Madeleine Jevic) is among those who see more than friendship in Ziggy and Tane's future, making a pointed comment to Ziggy about how they appear to be on a date.

Ziggy is surprised by this insinuation, but with a chemistry brewing between her and Tane, Amber could be right.

View photos Photo credit: Endemol Shine - Channel 5 More

View photos Photo credit: Endemol Shine - Channel 5 More

Related: Home and Away's Cameron Daddo is complimented by fans as he shows off new look

Later in the week, Tane has his first day at the garage and is disappointed to learn that he can only do admin and cleaning work as he's not a qualified mechanic.