Home and Away's Willow Harris and Alex Neilson face an uncertain future

Home and Away spoilers follow for UK-pace episodes on Channel 5.

Home and Away couple Willow Harris and Alex Neilson question their future next week, as their plans to leave Summer Bay hit a stumbling block.

The pair reach crisis point when Alex (Zoe Ventoura) is given cause to question Willow's commitment to their relationship.

In emotional scenes ahead for UK fans on Channel 5, the trouble begins when Alex overhears a grief-stricken Jasmine Delaney talking about how much she'll miss Willow (Sarah Roberts).

Jasmine (Sam Frost) has just lost her husband Robbo and wonders how she'll cope when her good friend no longer lives in the Bay.

When Alex hears Jasmine's fears, she can't help wondering whether taking Willow away with her is really the right thing to do.

Soon afterwards, Alex starts to notice other signs which also seem to point to Willow needing to stay in the Bay, where she has so many friends and commitments.

Alex tries to put her uncertainty to one side but ends up overcompensating by pitching her vision for their future, which includes a mortgage for their next home.

Willow is unsettled by how quickly things are moving, leaving the pair at a crossroads. Alex has always made it clear that she wants a serious and committed relationship, but can Willow give her that?

Home and Away airs these scenes on Monday, April 6 and Friday, April 10 at 1.15pm on Channel 5.

