Home and Away's Tori fears Jasmine is a love rival in new scenes

Home and Away spoilers follow for UK viewers.

Home and Away's Jasmine Delaney unwittingly becomes an obstacle for Tori Morgan's new romance on UK screens next week.

Jasmine (Sam Frost) is suspected of having a romantic interest in new doctor Christian Green, who has caught Tori's eye in recent episodes.

The trouble kicks off after Tori (Penny McNamee) tries to avoid Christian after the recent romantic chemistry between them.

Tori fears that it was a big mistake to get involved with Christian, especially since they work together and the idea of romance is too much for her at the moment. However, Leah Patterson-Baker encourages Tori not to be so negative about her chance of happiness.

Later, Tori hopes to talk things through with Christian (Ditch Davey) but doesn't get a chance when she spots him having dinner with Jasmine at Salt.

Tori is flabbergasted by this, believing that Christian is already moving on from her by pursuing another one of his colleagues.

The next morning, Tori feels even worse when she spots Jasmine and Christian laughing and enjoying each other's company at the hospital.

Tori is frosty towards Jasmine and vaguely warns her not to make bad decisions, although she stops short of revealing what's really bothering her.

It's only when Jasmine visits the Diner later that all becomes clear, as Justin spills the beans over Tori having the hots for Christian and feeling jealous over what she saw last night.

Jasmine is quick to clear up the misunderstanding, insisting to Tori that she has no intention of dating Christian. Jas even helps to push things on a little between Christian and Tori, but will they become a proper couple?

Home and Away airs these scenes on Monday, November 2 and Tuesday, November 3 at 1.15pm and 6pm on Channel 5.

