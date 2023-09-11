Home and Away's Theo Poulos left humiliated after career setback

Home and Away spoilers follow for UK viewers.

Theo Poulos will be left humiliated on Home and Away following a setback in his music career.

In this week’s UK-pace scenes, the members of Lyrik will scramble to put together a successful launch, before Theo is wracked with nerves at the post-show Q+A.

After Kirby interjects and saves the day, Theo secretly confides to Justin that he feels humiliated about the incident, with next week’s scenes revolving around the aftermath.

Justin will assure Theo that the small blunder wasn’t a big deal, though the latter disagrees and even rehearses public speaking at home in a bid to improve his confidence.

His anxieties manifest in unfortunate ways, however, with his relationship with Justin becoming strained after they argue about where their priorities should be.

The band later secure an interview on Drive Time with Felix J, and Theo confidently raises his hand to do it in order to put his woes behind him; unbeknown to him, the other band members had already agreed for Kirby to take part in the chat.

Theo takes this as a deliberate attempt to undermine him, and accuses Kirby of wanting to become the face of the band, leaving their relationship in tatters.

He later tunes into the interview on the radio, where Kirby is faced with questions regarding the harmony and morale in Lyrik.

She assures listeners that everyone in the band gets along and will always have each other’s backs, leaving Theo to feel remorse for his earlier antics.

Will his guilt enable him to patch things up with his bandmates?...

