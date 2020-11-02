Home and Away's Taylor slips up over her affair with Colby

From Digital Spy

Home and Away's Taylor Rosetta sparks suspicion from her husband Angelo on UK screens next week as she continues her secret affair with Colby Thorne.

Taylor (Annabelle Stephenson) has been sleeping with Colby behind Angelo's back for weeks, still unaware that the corrupt policeman murdered his abusive stepfather Ross Nixon.

Next week, Taylor is shocked when Angelo (Luke Jacobz) is honest with her about the ongoing investigation, admitting that he thinks Colby is guilty.

Taylor passes on this information to Colby (Tim Franklin) when they next meet up and he once again denies the accusation. He's relieved when Taylor admits that Angelo doesn't have any evidence against him.

The next day, Taylor has breakfast with Angelo at Salt and tries to defend Colby by pushing the possibility that he's innocent.

Angelo is baffled when Taylor then makes reference to aspects of the investigation that he hasn't told her about.

Not wanting to reveal that Colby told her, Taylor claims that she read the details in a newspaper – but Angelo is left suspicious and can tell that she might be lying.

