Home and Away's Tane seeks answers from Ziggy over her split from Dean

Home and Away revisits the Ross Nixon murder story on UK screens next week, as Tane Parata asks Ziggy Astoni a question that she struggles to answer.

Ross was murdered by his stepson Colby Thorne in 2019 and Dean Thompson helped his best friend to cover up the crime. While Colby is now in jail after being caught out, Dean has always managed to escape punishment for his involvement.

Next week's episodes on Channel 5 see the Summer Bay residents gather for a surf competition.

Former couple Dean (Patrick O'Connor) and Ziggy (Sophie Dillman) triumph in the contest, as the top male and female competitors.

As Dean and Ziggy celebrate their victory, they are visibly cosy and Dean's girlfriend Amber Simmons (Maddy Jevic) fears the worst as she watches on.

Amber makes a pointed comment to Tane (Ethan Browne) about Dean and Ziggy's connection – and what it may mean for them in the future.

Nervous that he could lose his girlfriend, Tane asks Ziggy why she and Dean split up in the first place.

This puts Ziggy in a difficult position, as she's unable to reveal the truth about how she dumped Dean for his involvement in covering up the murder.

Tane is frustrated when he struggles to get any answers from Ziggy.

He also tries speaking to Bella Nixon about it, knowing how close she is to Dean, but still gets nowhere. Tane's nephew Nikau also steps in to protect Bella from the unwanted questioning.

Later, Ziggy is dismayed to learn that Tane has been quizzing other people and she urges him to drop it.

As Ziggy tries to provide reassurances, can Tane live with the fact that he may never know the full story?

Home and Away airs these scenes on Friday, May 28 at 1.15pm and 6pm on Channel 5. Selected classic episodes are available via Amazon Prime Video in the UK.

