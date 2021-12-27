Home and Away's Stewart family to be left devastated over Martha

Home and Away spoilers follow for UK viewers.

Home and Away's Stewart family will face heartbreak over Martha when the soap returns to Channel 5 following its festive break.



The Australian soap has been off UK screens for six weeks, with fans left with a dramatic cliffhanger as Tane Parata's (Ethan Browne) stalker storyline came to a head during Martha's (Belinda Giblin) big mental health fundraising event.

When UK viewers return to Summer Bay next week, they will be thrown back into the action at the fundraiser after Tane's stalker has released a toxic substance around him, with the dangerous vapours now pouring into the nearby air vents and through to Salt.

In the new scenes, the fundraiser continues into the night while the vapours flood the room. Martha is the first to notice that she doesn't feel well, but she brushes off her illness as being caused by too much champagne.

A few of the fundraiser guests decide to leave early for the night, unaware that they are narrowly escaping the unknown danger. Justin Morgan (James Stewart) and Jasmine Delaney (Sam Frost) also manage to get outside in order to take a call from the recently-departed Tori on the balcony, much to Leah Patterson-Baker's (Ada Nicodemou) frustration.



While Martha continues to suffer inside, Irene Roberts (Lynne McGranger) sits next to her and also begins to succumb to the vapours flooding in above them – and things soon take a turn for the worse.

Later at the hospital, Martha's husband Alf (Ray Meagher) refuses to leave her side as she lies unconscious, but he is forced out of the room when she starts to crash, causing all the medical staff to rush to her aid.

Doctor Logan Bennett (Harley Bonner) delivers the devastating news to Martha's family that the toxins she has been exposed to have damaged her kidney and lungs, and recommends that they prepare themselves for the worst.

Later in the week, Roo (Georgie Parker) finds Alf asleep in a visitor's chair at the hospital and tries to convince him to take a break from watching over Martha and go home to get some proper rest.

He reluctantly agrees, making his daughter promise that she'll call him the second she gets any update about her mum's health.

Roo and Alf both try their best to stay positive about Martha's condition but the wait for more information becomes excruciating for them. Will Martha be able to pull through?

Martha's life isn't the only one hanging in the balance, with Tane also in a very critical condition following his poisoning ordeal.

Home and Away returns on Monday, January 3 at 2.05pm on Channel 5 and 6pm on 5STAR. Selected classic episodes are available via Amazon Prime Video in the UK.

