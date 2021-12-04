Home and Away's Sam Frost responds to rumours of romance with co-star

Photo credit: Don Arnold - Getty Images

Home and Away star Sam Frost has responded to rumours of an off-screen romance with her co-star Nicholas Cartwright.



Fans began to speculate the two actors were more than friends after photos of the pair together made it look like the on-screen romance between their characters had spilt over into real life.

Frost's Jasmine Delaney and Cartwright's Sergeant Constable Cash Newman share a blossoming romance on the long-running Australian soap.

But now, Frost has shut down the rumours of the two being a couple with a post to her over half a million Instagram followers.

Posting a series of pictures of the two laughing with sharing a drink, Frost wrote: "I mean... we're pretty much the same person. Except I'm way funnier."

In the comment section, one fan asked whether they were really dating which prompted the star to respond emphatically: "Nope... unfortunately for Nic."

She also added an edit to the caption reading: "This is not my boyfriend. This is my dear friend who plays my on-screen partner on H&A. But I agree, we are adorable. Lucky to work alongside such a wonderful person who always has my back."

However, the photos of the pair are quite cosy, according to fans, with some suggesting they definitely look more like a couple than friends. Viewers also were hopeful that "maybe one day," the pair "would make a gorgeous handsome couple".

Nothing seemed to stop fans speculating that Cash and Jasmine's romance will go the distance too, with one person saying: "This better be her happy ending."

Another said: "Jasmine is one of my fave characters. She deserves a happy ending, she's been through so much that girl," referring to Jasmine's previous poor relationships.

Recently, Frost was involved in some controversy as the show confirmed she would be temporarily written off as she hadn't yet been vaccinated against COVID-19. Originally, Frost said she would not be getting the jab in a video posted to Instagram in October.

However, Channel 7 had a mandate for all cast and crew to be vaccinated, so her character was written out for a short period of time until she was double-vaxxed.

