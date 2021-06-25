Home and Away's Sam Frost opens up about mental health struggles

Home and Away spoilers follow.



Home and Away star Sam Frost, who plays Jasmine Delaney on the Australian soap, has recently opened up about her struggles with mental health.

Speaking to TV Week, Frost spoke about how she suffers from feelings of anxiety and depression but has gotten better at identifying when she needs extra care.

Frost described her mental headspace, saying: "It is always up and down. I think a lot of people who struggle with their mental health, depression or anxiety will understand you have your good days and bad days."

While being a vocal advocate for mental health support, the actress has also worked over the years on finding the best way to deal with her struggles and managed bad mental health patches.

"I speak to a psychologist regularly. I can feel when I am on a downward spiral," said the star.



"The first thing I will do is book an appointment with my psychologist. I think that it is really important to try and leave the house and either go for a walk, switch your phone off, make a cup of tea, do the things that you really like and is good for your soul."

Frost continued of what helps her: "For me, it is walking my dog, I love reading books, so I will read."

In an effort to promote better mental health care, Frost and her sister Kristine Ross have also created Believe By Sam Frost, an organisation that provides support for young girls to help them navigate depression, anxiety, toxic relationships, and social media.

Meanwhile, in Summer Bay, Jasmine has some big storylines come up as she will be among those affected by the blaze that hit Chloe Anderson and Ryder Jackson's La Cucaracha food truck.

The actress revealed that her character will be "in hospital for a while, and it's a bit touch and go".

Home and Away airs weekdays at 1.15pm and 6pm on Channel 5 (UK) and Mondays to Thursdays at 7pm on Channel 7 (Australia). Selected classic episodes are available via Amazon Prime Video in the UK.

We would encourage anyone who identifies with the topics raised in this article to reach out. Organisations who can offer support include Samaritans on 116 123 (www.samaritans.org) or Mind on 0300 123 3393 (www.mind.org.uk). Readers in the US are encouraged to visit mentalhealth.gov.

