Home and Away's Patrick O'Connor posts tribute to girlfriend Sophie Dillman

Home and Away star Patrick O'Connor has posted a cute tribute to his girlfriend and former co-star Sophie Dillman for her 30th birthday,

O'Connor, who played Dean Thompson on the Australian soap alongside Dillman's Ziggy Astoni, shared a series of photos of the couple on his Instagram. In the pictures, the two are seen hanging out on the beach, enjoying drinks and being confused by penis-shaped menus.

"Happy birthday to my best friend," he wrote. "I'm in awe of you everyday, how lucky this world is to have you in it. We love you to the moon and back. From the big dog (Winnie) & me xxx."

Alongside dozens of fans, Dillman's former co-stars wished her a happy birthday in the comments.

"Happpy [sic] birthday sweet @sophiedillman ...we love you xxxx" wrote Willow Harris actress Sarah Roberts.

Roo Stewart actress Georgie Parker added: "Happy birthday beautiful Soph. Hope you having the time of your life [sic]. Lots of love to you both."

The two made their final appearance on the soap back in March (going by Australian airdates, anyway), when the characters decided to move to Queensland so Dean could be closer to his son Jai.

Getty Images

"We have both done everything possible with our characters and it was time to start a new chapter," Dillman said at the time.

"It's bittersweet and emotional, but we realise how lucky we are to have had such an incredible run."

"It's a huge commitment and a massive chunk of my life," O'Connor added. "I felt I changed into six different people in the time we were there. There's a lot of growth both as an actor and a person. It's a great place to work, but I was ready [to move on]."

