Home and Away's Nikau asks Bella to move to New Zealand with him

Home and Away spoilers follow from Australian-pace episodes, which some UK readers may prefer to avoid.

Home and Away's Nikau Parata has offered his girlfriend Bella Nixon a new life in New Zealand, as their future continues to hang in the balance.

A new storyline currently on air in Australia sees Nikau (Kawakawa Fox-Reo) questioning his future in Summer Bay, as his mum Gemma wants him to come and live with her.

Nikau has been giving the idea serious consideration after learning that Gemma plans to stay in New Zealand rather than returning to the Bay.

This week's Australian episodes have seen the story take a new twist, with Nikau's uncle Tane (Ethan Browne) warning that the Parata family are in danger.

Tane's recent dodgy behaviour has put him at odds with a criminal gang, who have started to threaten him. With this in mind, Tane encouraged his nephew to leave the Bay and keep himself safe.

In the closing moments of Tuesday's Australian episode (October 27), Nikau's mind appeared to be made up as he told Bella (Courtney Miller) that he may have to leave.

As Bella didn't want to be parted from him, Nikau suggested that she could come too and they'd start a new life together.

Bella has lots of ties to Summer Bay – including her brother Colby Thorne and their close friendships with Dean Thompson and Willow Harris. But could Colby's recent out-of-control behaviour amid the Ross Nixon murder investigation inspire Bella to leave?

Home and Away fans in the UK will see these scenes on Channel 5 in a month's time.

Home and Away airs weekdays at 1.15pm and 6pm on Channel 5 (UK) and Mondays to Thursdays at 7pm on Channel 7 (Australia).

