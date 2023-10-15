Home and Away's Mali faces Xander's anger over Rose

Home and Away spoilers follow for UK viewers.

Home and Away's Mali Hudson regrets getting involved in the Delaney siblings' latest row on UK screens next week.

Mali jumps to the defence of his girlfriend Rose after she falls out with her brother Xander over a delicate family situation.

Upcoming episodes on Channel 5 see Rose decide that she doesn't want to build a relationship with her long-lost father Samuel Edwards.

After seeking out Samuel and hearing what he has to say, Rose chooses to leave it there rather than keep in regular contact. This annoys Xander, who questions whether it was worth stirring up so many emotions if Rose didn't intend to stay in touch with Samuel.

Mali tries to play peacemaker between the siblings and confronts Xander over his behaviour.

Xander snaps in response, refusing to discuss it with Mali and insisting that his interference is not warranted.

Rose expresses similar sentiments to Mali, encouraging him to stay out of the situation.

Later, Rose meets with Xander to talk things through. She then heads off to visit her mother Yvette to hear her side of the story.

When Rose returns from the trip, she confides in Mali and confirms that she has sorted everything out with her mum.

Rose initially struggled to understand why Yvette didn't allow Samuel to be part of her life when she was younger, but after listening to her, she finally accepts why her mum had to walk away from Samuel. Yvette was young, scared and confused at the time, so she felt it was best to cut him out.

Pleased by Mali's compassion over the situation, Rose announces plans to visit Samuel again and have Mali join her this time.

Rose and Mali are clearly on better terms, but can Mali make peace with Xander too?

