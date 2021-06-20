Home and Away's Mackenzie left upset as Chloe crosses the line

Home and Away spoilers follow for UK viewers.

Home and Away's Mackenzie Booth faces another upsetting setback on UK screens next week as the reputation of her business comes under threat.

Mackenzie (Emily Weir) fears the consequences after Chloe Anderson spreads a false rumour that she spotted a rat at Salt.

The damaging allegation is made after a huge business rivalry breaks out between Mackenzie, Chloe (Sam Barrett) and Ryder Jackson (Lukas Radovich).

Chloe and Ryder have decided to launch their own food truck and want to give Mac some competition, after they both previously left Salt in acrimonious circumstances.

Photo credit: Jeremy Greive - Channel 5

Related: Home and Away kiss shock for Nikau and Allegra in 23 spoiler pictures

The couple park the truck right outside of Salt, but Mac sends them packing by pointing out that they don't have all of the required permits. Chloe and Ryder have to set up the truck in the caravan park instead.

Chloe and Ryder continue to wind up Mac by handing out flyers for the food truck on her turf at the Surf Club.

Mac retaliates by drawing up flyers offering free sample food from Salt, hoping to take attention away from the truck.

Chloe and Ryder receive good news when their final permit comes through, allowing them to park directly outside the Surf Club.

Photo credit: Jeremy Greive - Channel 5

Related: Home and Away – who is Summer Bay's secret killer?

Mac is outraged as a crowd forms outside the truck, but she quickly fights back by grabbing a microphone and announcing more discounts that Chloe and Ryder can't possibly compete with.

Chloe and Ryder are disappointed as they lose all of their customers again, so they mope at Salt.

Determined not to be outmatched, Chloe shouts that she has spotted a rat running around, which leads to the customers fleeing from Salt.

Photo credit: Jeremy Greive - Channel 5

Related: Home and Away reveals dramatic trailer for explosion storyline

Mac knows that Chloe is lying, but Alf Stewart (Ray Meagher) encourages her take the claim seriously anyway.

Alf is highly unimpressed by Chloe's actions as Mac has to close up for half a day and spend money to prove that there was no rat in the restaurant.

Story continues

As Alf points out the financial implications for Mac and the threat to her reputation, Ryder finally starts to feel guilty. How will Chloe react when Ryder comes clean that there was no rat?

Photo credit: Jeremy Greive - Channel 5

Home and Away airs these scenes on Monday, June 28, Tuesday, June 29 and Wednesday, June 30 at 1.15pm and 6pm on Channel 5. Selected classic episodes are available via Amazon Prime Video in the UK.

Digital Spy now has a newsletter – sign up to get it sent straight to your inbox.

Read more Home and Away spoilers on our dedicated homepage

Want up-to-the-minute soaps news, spoilers and gossip on your social feeds? Just hit 'Like' on our Digital Spy Soaps Facebook page and 'Follow' on our @soapscoop Twitter account.



You Might Also Like