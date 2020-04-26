Home and Away's Leah Patterson-Baker is told that Mason and Robbo are dead

From Digital Spy

Home and Away's Leah Patterson-Baker is shellshocked next week as she learns that Mason Morgan has tragically died.

Leah (Ada Nicodemou) hears the upsetting news from her partner Justin, who has been grieving for his younger brother over the past few weeks.

Viewers have seen Leah return to Summer Bay in a traumatised state after her kidnap ordeal with evil Douglas.

Even as Leah starts to return to some form of normality in upcoming episodes, Justin (James Stewart) notices that she hasn't asked about Mason not being around.

Next week, Ben Astoni (Rohan Nichol) invites Justin and Leah to his birthday party. Justin tentatively mentions it to Leah and is pleased when she reveals that she's happy to go.

Later on, Leah spends some time at the garage with Justin and spots a family photo.

Leah suddenly realises that she hasn't seen Mason since she returned, so she asks whether he's keeping his distance to give her some space.

Knowing this moment of truth had to come, Justin gently explains that Mason and Robbo both died a few weeks earlier.

Justin worries that Leah is still too fragile to process this news, but she's more concerned with concern for him and is sorry that he had to go through it alone.

As the revelation continues to sink in, Leah thinks about the precious time she lost with Justin and bitterly blames Douglas for taking it from her.

Home and Away airs these scenes on Friday, May 8 at 1.20pm on Channel 5.

