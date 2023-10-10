Home and Away's Kirby Aramoana left shocked by Forrest Duke's meddling

Home and Away spoilers follow for UK viewers.

Home and Away’s Kirby Aramoana is left shocked after Forrest Duke meddles in her past with Lyrik.

Kirby made a big decision recently as she elected to pursue a solo career, with her departure from Lyrik straining her relationships with Remi and Eden.

Unbeknownst to Kirby, her new manager Forrest has been wielding his power in regards to her former band’s songs, enforcing a copyright rule which prevents her old bandmates from playing any material that Kirby wrote.

Next week’s scenes begin with Forrest in a litigious mood as he records Remi performing a Lyrik song to a small crowd, with things getting heated as he threatens a date in court should they continue to violate the copyright rule.

This coincides with the formal announcement of Kirby’s solo career, with Remi, Eden and Bree left reeling at the realisation that Lyrik is no more than a distant memory.

Kirby celebrates her new career path with drinks at Salt, but is devastated when Remi and Eden blank her as she tries to heal old wounds. Eden is the only one to congratulate Kirby on her success, and urges her to continue trying for her disillusioned former bandmates.

She continues her attempts at peacemaking the following morning, but Remi and Eden are furious as they reveal to an unwitting Kirby that they are prohibited from playing Lyrik songs, a revelation that stuns Kirby.

Kirby angrily confronts Forrest about the matter, with the manager defending his actions as he reasons that he serves her best interests. Kirby storms out, torn between her own career aspirations and her desire to make peace with her former bandmates.

Forrest later apologises for his actions, pleading that they move past the dispute and put her own career first, but Kirby expresses concerns to her old manager Justin about Forrest’s actions.

She wonders if she can trust him, but Justin urges Kirby to set some ground rules with her new boss, believing that Remi and Eden will eventually come around…

Home and Away airs weekdays at 1.45pm on Channel 5 and 6pm on 5STAR. First-look screenings air at 6.30pm on 5STAR and the show also streams on My5.

Selected classic episodes are available via Prime Video in the UK.

