Home and Away's John and Irene upset Marilyn with romance prank

Home and Away spoilers follow for UK viewers.

John Palmer and Irene Roberts will upset Marilyn Chambers on Home and Away this week, with the pair playing up to rumours of a potential romance.

The duo have been getting close in recent weeks, with the whole of Summer Bay assuming that they were in a relationship.

In next week’s scenes, the pair will use the speculation to their advantage, with Irene making it very clear that she is John’s plus one for Jett’s wedding.

Channel 5

Related: Home and Away spoilers - Cash Newman gets a new enemy

Marilyn seemed to take the news to heart, inventing a story that she would be bringing her own date to the ceremony. Whilst Irene is seemingly enjoying the ruse, John seems troubled by the idea of annoying his ex-wife.

Whilst the town is seemingly content with John and Irene’s relationship, Marilyn confides to Alf that she is happy for the pair despite not understanding why she wasn’t told earlier.

As she figures out how to conceal her lie about the date, Alf approaches John and informs him that Marilyn has been upset by the developments.

Awash with guilt, John confesses to Marilyn that his closeness with Irene has been exaggerated, admitting that he only sees her as a friend and would gladly go to the wedding with Marilyn.

Channel 5

Related: Home and Away spoilers - Felicity Newman responds to shock news

With the truth now out in the open, will she consider attending the big day with her ex-husband?...

Elsewhere on the soap, Rose Delaney will receive a mysterious message as she comes across a threat from an unknown intruder.

As she prepares for a surprise candlelit dinner with Mali, the pair are shocked to find the farmhouse trashed, with an ominous message possibly alluding to infidelity on Mali’s part.

Home and Away airs weekdays at 1.45pm on Channel 5 and 6pm on 5STAR. First-look screenings air at 6.30pm on 5STAR and the show also streams on My5.

Selected classic episodes are available via Prime Video in the UK.

Read more Home and Away spoilers on our dedicated homepage.



You Might Also Like