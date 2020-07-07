Home and Away's Jasmine makes a written record of complaints against Tori

From Digital Spy

Home and Away spoilers follow from Australian-pace episodes, which some UK readers may prefer to avoid.

Home and Away's Jasmine Delaney has decided to play the long game as she tries to undermine Tori Morgan.

Scroll to continue with content Ad

Jasmine (Sam Frost) has secretly stepped up her animosity towards Tori in this week's Australian episodes, with everyone oblivious to what she's planning.

In a recent visit to Summer Bay, Tori's vehicle was carjacked by Nikau Parata (Kawakawa Fox-Reo) while baby Grace was in the back seat.

Tori briefly left Grace unattended in the vehicle as she was dealing with an incident at the side of the road. John Palmer, who's recovering from a stroke, had suffered a nasty fall while out with his wife Marilyn.

Photo credit: Channel 5

Related: Home and Away's Ziggy Astoni makes her decision after exit dilemma

Although Grace was returned safely within hours, Jasmine made an ill-fated attempt to report Tori to the police and also consulted a lawyer.

This ultimately left Jasmine disappointed, as Colby Thorne (Tim Franklin) dismissed her complaints, while the lawyer told her that she had no legal right to step in over Grace's wellbeing.

With nobody else to turn to, Jasmine sought support from an online mother's forum and posted up a twisted version of events, claiming that she's aware of a mum who's mistreating her baby.

One of Jasmine's online friends encouraged her to keep a record of her concerns, as this would be taken more seriously by the authorities.

Photo credit: Channel 5

Related: Home and Away lines up nasty shock for the Parata family as Colby Thorne takes action

Willow Harris (Sarah Roberts) was horrified to stumble across Jasmine's erratic posts and tried to warn her friend off, pointing out that she was in danger of losing access to Grace altogether if she took on Tori.

Jasmine appeared to agree, but was later seen making a written record of complaints and half-truths against Tori, planning to use it in the future. Is it only a matter of time before she takes her complaints further?

Story continues

Viewers know that Jasmine's behaviour is part of a bigger problem, as she's struggling with grief following the tragic loss of her partner Robbo and her experience with a false pregnancy. She sees Grace as her last remaining link to Robbo.

Home and Away fans in the UK will see these scenes on Channel 5 in early August.

Home and Away airs weekdays at 1.15pm and 6pm on Channel 5 (UK) and Monday to Thursday at 7pm on Channel 7 (Australia).

Digital Spy now has a newsletter – sign up to get it sent straight to your inbox.

Read more Home and Away spoilers on our dedicated homepage

Want up-to-the-minute soaps news, spoilers and gossip on your social feeds? Just hit 'Like' on our Digital Spy Soaps Facebook page and 'Follow' on our @soapscoop Twitter account.



You Might Also Like