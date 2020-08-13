Home and Away's Jasmine Delaney accepts help over Grace and Robbo

From Digital Spy

Home and Away's Jasmine Delaney may have made a breakthrough after sparking concern for her mental health.

Jasmine went to see a counsellor in Thursday's episodes on Channel 7 (August 13), after being encouraged to seek help over her recent worrying behaviour.

The Summer Bay nurse only agreed to attend the sessions as she believed that Tori Morgan (Penny McNamee) would restore her access to baby Grace if she went along with the idea.

However, when Jasmine's conversation with the counsellor took an unexpected direction, she finally started to take the situation more seriously.

Jasmine (Sam Frost), who has previously undergone counselling for panic attacks, was surprised to be asked about the death of her fiancé Robbo Shaw.

The counsellor explained that Robbo's sudden death could have reignited Jasmine's abandonment issues, which she has struggled with in the past.

Jasmine was initially sceptical and only wanted to talk about Grace, but as the chat continued, she grew to realise that she's secretly angry with Robbo for "leaving" her when he died.

This, in turn, could have led her to become worryingly attached to baby Grace – seeing the youngster as a last remaining link to Robbo.

Jasmine's first counselling session ended with her accepting that she needed to find a way to forgive Robbo – perhaps by visiting his grave, which she hasn't done before.

Her loved ones were all pleased that Jasmine was prepared to seek help and was seemingly making good progress. Could this be the turning point that she needed?

