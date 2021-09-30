Home and Away's James Stewart shares goodbye message for Penny McNamee

Home and Away spoilers follow.

Home and Away star James Stewart has shared a goodbye message for Penny McNamee, following Tori Morgan's exit from Summer Bay.

Australian viewers recently saw the departures of Tori and her new husband Christian Green (Ditch Davey), as they married in an intimate ceremony before moving to the UK.

James, who plays Tori's brother Justin, said on Instagram that it was a pleasure to have worked with Penny over the past five years, as he posted a picture of the pair together.

"Over the years I've worked in many partnerships," he wrote. "I have to say this one is right up there with the best. Mac @penny.mcnamee you are an absolute pro! Farewell, my friend.

"I will miss you.. your wit, your humour, your choices, your sensitivity, your friendship... the laughter, the tears, and how you could sum up any situation with a show-tune! Thank you for seeing things in me that I never saw."

Meanwhile, Penny thanked her fans as well as the cast and crew of the Summer Bay soap, before signing off: "My heart is so full!"

Co-star Ditch Davey – who joined one year ago in September 2020 – also addressed his exit as Christian, saying that he has received an "overwhelming response" to his final episode.

"I wanted to say thank you for welcoming me into the Bay for the short time I was there," he told his Instagram followers. "It's been a real blast, and I've met some pretty talented humans along the way!"

Tori and Christian have made a fresh start in England, with Tori accepting a job at a London hospital.

Their wedding and departures will air in the UK in a few weeks' time.

