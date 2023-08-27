Home and Away's Felicity hits breaking point over blackmail

Note: The following article contains discussion of topics including sexual assault.



Home and Away spoilers follow for UK viewers.

Home and Away's Felicity Newman feels forced to lie to her family and friends on UK screens next week as she struggles with blackmail demands.

Felicity's storyline takes another disturbing turn over the next fortnight, as the man who sexually assaulted her makes contact and issues threats.

The unknown individual reveals that he recorded the attack on Felicity and plans to release the video unless she pays him $1,000. Despite reservations from Felicity's husband Tane Parata, she decides not to contact the police and instead complies with the demand.

In next week's episodes, Felicity receives another message which demands a bigger ransom of $10,000.

Channel 5

Related: Home and Away to explore Kirby Aramoana's past as secret is revealed

Felicity once again starts making plans to find the money, but Tane warns that the blackmailer will only keep increasing the ransom even further.

There's hope of the situation resolving itself when Felicity's brother Cash reveals a new lead on the assault case.

Cash asks Felicity to visit the police station and look at a photograph of the potential suspect. Felicity is unable to help, as she still has no recollection of what happened.

Later, Cash confirms that new evidence shows the suspect wasn't the right man. Felicity feels overwhelmed and frightened that her secret blackmailer is still out there.

Channel 5

Related: Home and Away teases Cash Newman's risky mission in new trailer

When Tane continues to warn that paying off a blackmailer is not a good idea, Felicity promises him that she won't make the payment after all.

Felicity hopes this will buy her time to deal with the situation alone, as she desperately tries to arrange a loan behind Tane's back.

Felicity gets another idea when she learns that her friends in Lyrik have completed their first album.

Story continues

Using this as a cover, Felicity approaches Cash and asks for money, claiming that she wants to support a Lyrik album launch at Salt.

Channel 5

Related: Home and Away's Rose Delaney and Mali Hudson get sinister shock in 16 spoiler pictures

Cash fears that Felicity is hiding something and when he mentions it to his girlfriend Eden Fowler, she clarifies that Salt will not be involved in the launch.

With Felicity under pressure to explain her dishonesty, she says that she has been reckless with her money and needs $10,000 to get her finances back on track.

Cash lends Felicity the money, but admits to Eden that he's still not sure whether his sister is telling the truth.

Check out more of our Home and Away coverage:

- Home and Away star Matt Evans promises "epic" new story for Theo Poulos

- Home and Away star Kirsty Marillier responds to on-screen dad arrival

- Former Home and Away star Sophie Dillman calls out insensitive questions over babies

- Home and Away reveals first look as Felicity Newman faces her attacker

- Home and Away confirms Lyrik future after violent scene

- Home and Away introduces a new enemy for Cash Newman

- Home and Away's Felicity Newman makes decision after shocking call

Home and Away airs weekdays at 1.45pm on Channel 5 and 6pm on 5STAR. First-look screenings air at 6.30pm on 5STAR and the show also streams on My5.

Read more Home and Away spoilers on our dedicated homepage

If you've been affected by the issues raised in this story, you can access more information from Rape Crisis England and Wales, who work towards the elimination of all forms of sexual violence and sexual misconduct, on their website or by calling the National Rape Crisis Helpline on 0808 802 9999. Rape Crisis Scotland’s helpline number is 08088 01 03 02.

Readers in the US are encouraged to contact RAINN, or the National Sexual Assault Hotline on 800-656-4673.

You Might Also Like