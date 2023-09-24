Home and Away's Felicity hides news as Tane leaves for New Zealand

Home and Away spoilers follow for UK viewers.



Home and Away's Felicity Newman keeps quiet about some unexpected news on UK screens next week.

Felicity chooses not to confide in her husband Tane Parata when she realises that the rest of his family need his support.

In next week's episodes on Channel 5, Tane learns that Nikau's mum Gemma has suffered an accident in New Zealand.

As Gemma has broken her leg and collarbone, Nikau is flying out from New York to support her recovery.

Channel 5

Tane also considers travelling to New Zealand to help out, but he fears that it's too soon to leave Felicity after her recent ordeal.

Felicity dismisses this, pointing out that her attacker is already in jail after pleading guilty. She says that it's time for her to move on with her life, so she's happy for Tane to be with his family for a while.

Once Tane leaves for his trip, Felicity's face falls and it becomes clear that she's hiding something from him.

Felicity later approaches her best friend Eden Fowler for advice, confirming that she's struggling much more than Tane knows.

Channel 5

Felicity explains that she received a phone call a day earlier, revealing that her attacker wants to meet up with her as part of a restorative justice programme.

Restorative justice is a programme whereby those harmed by crimes meet those who were responsible, giving them an opportunity to discuss the impact and hold offenders to account. Will Felicity agree to the request?

