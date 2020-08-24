Home and Away's Colby to befriend Angelo's wife in killer plot

From Digital Spy

Home and Away is bringing back Luke Jacobz as Angelo Rosetta for the first time since 2011, as he returns to Summer Bay as part of the Ross Nixon murder investigation, after the body of Colby Thorne's abusive stepfather was found buried in some bushland.

If you don't know who Angelo is, or much about his history on the show, you can find all that out right here. But this time, he won't be coming to the Bay alone, as his wife Taylor (played by Revenge actress Annabelle Stephenson) will be arriving on the scene too.



As revealed by Australia's New Ideas magazine, Taylor will actually strike up a friendship with Colby upon arrival.

Speaking to the publication, Annabelle said: "Colby is very charming to Taylor. She runs into him at the station and he is extremely giving with his time."

The magazine also states that Colby might have an ulterior motive for striking up a friendship with Taylor, which we could easily see as being the case.

Speaking about Angelo returning to head the investigation, Luke previously said: "He's got a lot of hunches, some things that he thinks he can follow up.

"But unfortunately a group of people try to put Angelo off the scent. Some of them try to protect each other, so it's not an open and shut case for Angelo. They don't make his job easy at all."

Home and Away airs weekdays at 1.15pm and 6pm on Channel 5 (UK) and Mondays to Thursdays at 7pm on Channel 7 (Australia).

