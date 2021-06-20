Home and Away's Christian upsets Tori in wedding storyline

Home and Away spoilers follow for UK viewers.

Home and Away's Christian Green shocks Tori Morgan on UK screens next week as he insists on postponing their wedding.

Christian (Ditch Davey) is forced to reconsider his priorities as he becomes fixated on helping a new patient through a complex medical situation.

In upcoming episodes on Channel 5, Christian continues to embrace spontaneous acts following his near-death experience at the hands of Lewis Hayes.

When Christian should be picking up his wedding suit ahead of his trip to Melbourne for the ceremony, he spots a sign advertising skydives nearby.

Photo credit: Jeremy Greive - Channel 5

Related: Home and Away's Mackenzie Booth left upset as Chloe Anderson crosses the line

Christian is determined to have one last adventure ahead of the wedding, so heads inside and signs himself up.

Christian's trip to the airfield takes a surprising turn when fellow jumper Rachel Young (Marny Kennedy) falls out of the sky and crash-lands.

He assists by treating Rachel at the scene, then continues to oversee the case when she is rushed to the Northern Districts Hospital.

Tori realises that all is not well when she receives a call to inform her that Christian hasn't picked up his suit.

Photo credit: Jeremy Greive - Channel 5

Related: Home and Away kiss shock for Nikau and Allegra in 23 spoiler pictures

With Christian so distracted by Rachel's life-or-death situation, it's left to Jasmine Delaney (Sam Frost) to phone Tori from the hospital and explain where her husband-to-be is.

Tori arrives and arranges for another neurosurgeon to take over Rachel's care, but Christian is adamant that it has to be him.

Christian chooses to prioritise Rachel over his own wedding, leaving Tori distraught as he suggests they should postpone.

Christian is adamant that he was at the airfield at the same time as Rachel for a reason and it's his destiny to keep helping her. But will Tori ever be able to understand this?

Home and Away airs these scenes on Monday, June 28, Tuesday, June 29 and Wednesday, June 30 at 1.15pm and 6pm on Channel 5. Selected classic episodes are available via Amazon Prime Video in the UK.

Story continues

Digital Spy now has a newsletter – sign up to get it sent straight to your inbox.

Read more Home and Away spoilers on our dedicated homepage

Want up-to-the-minute soaps news, spoilers and gossip on your social feeds? Just hit 'Like' on our Digital Spy Soaps Facebook page and 'Follow' on our @soapscoop Twitter account.



You Might Also Like