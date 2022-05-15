Home and Away's Chloe clashes with Mia over exit plan

Home and Away spoilers follow for UK viewers.

Home and Away's Chloe Anderson reacts badly to her mum's exit plan on UK screens next week.

Chloe is horrified when she learns that Mia wants to leave Summer Bay – and take her away too.

Mia makes plans to leave as she realises that the Bay holds too many memories for her following the tragic death of her husband Ari Parata.

Ari's brother Tane becomes concerned over Mia's plans to leave, aware that she has been struggling with her mental health recently.

Tane worries that Mia wouldn't be able to cope if she didn't have support nearby, but Mia dismisses this and insists that she simply needs a fresh start.

When word gets back to Chloe, she puts her foot down and makes it clear that she won't be leaving the Bay with Mia.

After a few hours of tension, mother and daughter come together to talk about how they feel.

Chloe reveals that she finds comfort in being reminded of Ari while living in the Bay, while Mia finds it unbearable.

It appears that they need different things, creating an uncertain future for their family dynamic.

Mia ultimately decides that she wouldn't be able to part with her daughter, so will stay in the Bay and find a coping mechanism.

As we've previously reported, this will only be a temporary solution as Mia has already left Home and Away in recent episodes which aired in Australia.

