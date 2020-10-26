Home and Away's Angelo urges Dean to confess over Ross

From Digital Spy

Home and Away spoilers follow for UK viewers.

Home and Away detective Angelo Rosetta tries to tempt Dean Thompson into confessing over his involvement in Ross Nixon's murder next week.

Angelo (Luke Jacobz) decides to focus his attentions on Dean after struggling to find any evidence which would help him to make a breakthrough in the investigation.

After John Palmer tips him off about the strong bonds of loyalty between the Mangrove River crew, Angelo tries to break these down in any way he can.

Cornering Dean (Patrick O'Connor) in private, Angelo makes it very clear that he knows Colby Thorne was Ross's killer.

Angelo warns that it's only a matter of time before the truth comes out, so he urges Dean to stop covering for Colby (Tim Franklin) and help the police in exchange for leniency over his own role in what happened.

Colby is nervous when he sees Angelo talking to Dean, fearful that he might let something slip.

The corrupt policeman feels even worse when he catches Dean and Willow Harris (Sarah Roberts) discussing their options. He's stunned that they'd consider ratting him out for even a moment.

