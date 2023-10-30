Home and Away star Matt Evans weighs in on Theo and Kirby's split

Home and Away actor Matt Evans has weighed in on Kirby Aramoana and Theo Poulos' split.

The couple and fellow Lyrik members were in a relationship until earlier this year, when tensions about the band and Theo's obsession with the Vita Nova cult caused them to break up.

The pair have remained friends, and in an interview with Inside Soap magazine, that's how Evans thinks it should stay.

When asked if there was any hope of the former couple getting back together, the Theo actor said: "That's a question for the writers! I think they were a good match, especially sharing the bond of music. But it's probably a safer bet just being friends when in you're in a band together!"

Before joining the soap, Evans competed in the Australian version of The Voice, and was mentored by Delta Goodrem.

Reflecting on his time on the competition, Evans said: "It was a great experience, just really positive, and a lot of fun. I didn't really expect too much from it, so everything that happened after that was a bonus. I was lucky to have an acting scout find me from that. I would recommend people do it, because I had a great time. And Delta was lovely."

Although Evans is very music-focused, having a studio set up in his house, and his Home and Away character is involved in a band, he's isn't allowed to get involved in the songwriting.

"The show has an exclusive deal with a label here in Australia, and they have songwriters who write the songs for us," he explained. "Then we go into the studio and make them our own. I would love to write some songs for the show, although I'm already busy writing my own music! My style is a little bit different from Lyrik's."

