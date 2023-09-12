Home and Away star Lynne McGranger left bloodied and bruised after real-life accident

Home and Away star Lynne McGranger has revealed that she was left bloodied and bruised following a freak accident.

The Irene Roberts actress posted on Instagram this week to reveal the results of an unfortunate mishap while she was walking her daughter's dog.

Lynne shared two photos taken minutes apart: one where she was happily posing with the dog and her daughter's mother-in-law and a second where she had bloodied lips and bruises on her face.

"One minute walking your daughter and son in laws dog with your MOG ( mother of the groom) @annette_dickson Nek minit you’ve face planted the road," she explained in the caption.

The actress was flooded with well-wishes from her Instagram followers, including former Home and Away star Sarah Roberts and others.

"Oh gosh Lynnie!!!! Sending love - I was hoping that was on set makeup," Roberts wrote.

Ethan Browne, who plays Tane Parata in the Aussie soap, assured Lynne that she was looking "pretty badass" even with the wounds. "Hope you're all good though Lynne," he added.

Perhaps the funniest response came from her son-in-law's mother, Annette Dickson, who was with Lynne when the accident occurred.

"And I promise I didn't trip or push her. Poor love , it wasn't a good sight. 😽 the ashphalt," Dickson quipped.

The actress recently made headlines when she revealed that she considered skipping the Logie Awards in Australia this year.

Lynne explained that she'd had "the screaming jimjams" after finding out the channel broadcasting the Logie Awards a few years back cut her speech short on telly because Home and Away airs on a rival network. In the end, Lynne did end up attending this year's Logies.

