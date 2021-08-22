Home and Away star Georgie Parker calls for Cameron Daddo to return

Home and Away star Georgie Parker has called for Cameron Daddo to return, which is something we can all get behind.

The beloved actor originally played the role of Evan on the Australian soap, and then returned as Evan's twin brother Owen, who struck up a romance with Georgie's character Roo Stewart.

Speaking to Inside Soap magazine, Georgia talked about Roo's love life when she made her case for Cameron's return.

Photo credit: Channel 5

Related: 12 huge Home and Away spoilers for next week



Georgia stated: "Roo's a middle-aged woman, and she's had some intriguing relationships. I always find it interesting to figure out why she chooses them. Someone I loved working with was Cameron. So if Roo was going to be in a relationship, I'd love for Cam to come back.

"He's such a lovely human being – and I thought he had the right vibe, nature and mood. It's time for Roo to settle down though, and branch out from there..."

Georgie also wants more Stewarts to come back, but she's very specific on who she wants to return.

"Roo's brother, Duncan, can come back," she said. "But not Quinn – she'd want to take her son Ryder away, and I don't want that! What would be brilliant is if Roo's daughter came back to Summer Bay... Martha would have matured so much over the years and it's all that dysfunctional stuff that makes for great drama."

Photo credit: Gregg DeGuire - Getty Images

Related: Former Home and Away star Kassandra Clementi announces engagement to Jacqueline Toboni

The cast paid tributes to Cameron when he left the show for the second time last year, with Georgie stating: ""How do I count the ways. Cam, you are such a beautiful man inside and out. We were all so lucky you were free to play with us in the Stewart household.

"You're family now, can't wait to work with you again."

Home and Away airs weekdays at 1.15pm and 6pm on Channel 5 (UK) and Mondays to Thursdays at 7pm on Channel 7 (Australia). Selected classic episodes are available via Amazon Prime Video in the UK.

Story continues

Read more Home and Away spoilers on our dedicated homepage.

You Might Also Like