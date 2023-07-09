Home and Away star Ethan Browne reveals he nearly played another character

Home and Away star Ethan Browne has revealed that he nearly played another character on the soap before being offered the part of Tane Parata.

Speaking to The New Zealand Herald , Browne said he was initially called in to audition for Home and Away for the part of Ari – Tane's older brother played by Rob Kipa-Williams who has since left the soap after his character died of cancer .

According to Browne, he landed the audition for Home and Away while studying at Nida, Australia’s National Institute of Dramatic Arts.

"Tane didn't exist," quipped Browne. "I got a callback saying, 'We want you to read for a new character called Tane, he's the younger brother of Ari."

After receiving the call, Browne said he felt intimidated by the amount of famous people he encountered during his audition.

"I'd grown up watching these people, I thought, 'I'm way out of my league here'," he said of the process. A few days later, Browne, who hails from the New Zealand town of Wairoa, got the news that he had got the part.

Now in his fourth year on the soap as part of Home and Away’s first-ever Māori family, Browne says it still feels surreal.

"It still feels surreal. I never thought it would happen. When I was a kid, I wanted to be a lot of things but I always wanted to be in a movie the most. I never thought it would be possible, especially coming from a place like Wairoa.

"It's my favourite place in the world but because it's so isolated, it doesn't feel like any of that's possible. In life, you get away from your childhood dreams but you can go back to them."

Home and Away airs weekdays at 1.45pm on Channel 5 and 6pm on 5STAR. First-look screenings air at 6.30pm on 5STAR and the show also streams on My5.

In Australia, the show airs Mondays to Thursdays at 7pm on Channel 7 and streams on 7plus.

Selected classic episodes are available via Prime Video in the UK.

