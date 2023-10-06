Home and Away star Ally Harris promises changes for Dana Matheson

Home and Away newcomer Ally Harris has promised we'll soon see a new side of her character Dana Matheson.

Harris debuted on the Australian soap earlier this year alongside Jessica Redmayne, who plays Dana's sister Harper.

It was soon revealed that Dana was on the run from the law after being framed for stealing drugs from the hospital where she worked by her ex-boyfriend Ollie.

Channel 5

Related: Home and Away's Rose Delaney issues a major ultimatum to Mali Hudson

The sisters had fled to Summer Bay because Dana is an old friend of constable Cash Newman, who she believed would be able to help them.

Speaking to Stuff.nz, Harris promised that, while her debut storyline has been dramatic, there is light-hearted stuff to come for her in the future.

"One of the directors compared it to being like a repertory theatre company where, instead of doing different plays and playing different people, it’s like you stay as Hamlet but in different genres," Harris explained.



"It’s really exciting. I came on the show, doing kind of like a crime thing, and now it’s heading to comedy and things like that. And that’s so fun – just to see the same person but in different scenarios."

Channel 5

Related: Home and Away's Irene Roberts makes a risky move after shock arrest

Harris added that she's under a three-year contract to play Dana and wants to bring more of herself to the character as time goes on.

"Anytime I work, I just bring as much of myself to work as I possibly can. I want to be as much like myself as possible, because I’m spending a lot of time in this world," she said.

"Obviously, the circumstances are different, and I don’t get to decide what I do – that’s in the script – but that’s wonderful because it’s such a great exercise in self exploration.

"You go, 'I wouldn’t ever do that, but if I did that, why did I do that? Why would I do that?' You get to kind of find a different part of yourself that does do that."

Story continues

Home and Away airs weekdays at 1.45pm on Channel 5 and 6pm on 5STAR. First-look screenings air at 6.30pm on 5STAR and the show also streams on My5.

In Australia, the show airs Mondays to Thursdays at 7pm on Channel 7 and streams on 7plus.

Selected classic episodes are available via Prime Video in the UK.

Read more Home and Away spoilers on our dedicated homepage

You Might Also Like