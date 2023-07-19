Home and Away star admits awards protest after speech was cut

Home and Away star Lynne McGranger has revealed that she decided to skip Australia's Logie Awards after feeling somewhat betrayed onstage.

The soap star, who is up for the 'Most Popular Actress' gong for her role as Irene Roberts, recounted her past ordeal at the ceremony during a recent chat with Yahoo Lifestyle.

"I did this lovely speech where I thanked everyone including the ladies in the canteen, the whole shebang, the crew, blah, blah, blah," began McGranger.

Scroll to continue with content Ad ADVERTISEMENT

Hanna Lassen - Getty Images

Related: 11 huge Home and Away spoilers for next week

"But because another network had it and they were like, 'We need to go to an ad break', the room heard it, but people at home [didn't]. I said, 'How was the speech?' and they went, 'Oh it was very short' and I went, 'What do you mean?'.

"Honestly, I had the screaming jim jams after that year. So I didn’t go the next year, that was my protest."

She added: "I went, 'No, you can wang your Logies up your dinger, I'm not coming.'"



Channel 5





Related: Home and Away newcomer Mercedes sparks tensions with Eden

Further along, the 70-year-old Summer Bay veteran also offered a lifesaving tip to Logie attendees after her Alin Le' Kal gown nightmare of 2016.

"I nearly got a [urinary tract infection] in [that dress] because I couldn't get out of it. Could not go to the bathroom for eight hours," she admitted.

"I couldn't get out of the bloody thing, it was unbelievable. Now I'm like, 'Can I get out of it?' when trying things on."



Home and Away airs weekdays at 1.45pm on Channel 5 and 6pm on 5STAR. First-look screenings air at 6.30pm on 5STAR and the show also streams on My5.

In Australia, the show airs Mondays to Thursdays at 7pm on Channel 7 and streams on 7plus.

Selected classic episodes are available via Prime Video in the UK.

Read more Home and Away spoilers on our dedicated homepage

You Might Also Like