Home and Away reveals next step for Tori and Christian

Home and Away spoilers follow from recent Australian episodes, which some UK viewers may prefer to avoid.

Tori and Christian are taking the next step in their relationship this week on Home and Away, after the death of his former patient Rachel.

Christian (Ditch Davey) previously had to call off their wedding with Tori (Penny McNamee) last-minute. He was preoccupied with the care of Rachel (Marny Kennedy) who had been in a freak skydiving accident, believing that was his purpose after himself surviving a near-death experience.

After Rachel's tragic death in a motoring accident soon after leaving the hospital, Christian was again in a state of trauma. Tori stayed by his side through all of it, as the doctors started to pick up the pieces of their relationship.

"Christian is in a fragile place after what happened [with Rachel]," Ditch told TV Week.

But this week, he is finally ready to try and win Tori back. He asks her out for dinner, as they both admit they've been thinking about each other.

Unfortunately, Tori gets a text telling her that Justin and Ziggy are coming over for dinner, cancelling her romantic plans with Christian.

The two still find time to go out together later. It's their first date in a long time, and as they stand in the doorway to Tori's house, they both look longingly into each other's eyes, waiting for the other person to make a move.

But they can't hold their emotions in any longer and eventually kiss.

"It's important for them to find a mutual respect for each other which we're starting to see in the development of their relationship," added Ditch.

It's a promising step forward into rebuilding their relationship, but it's still going to be a long way until they get back to where they were before.

Will marriage ever be on the cards again for Christian and Tori?

Home and Away airs weekdays at 1.15pm and 6pm on Channel 5 (UK), with first-look screenings at 6.30pm on 5STAR. Selected classic episodes are available via Amazon Prime Video in the UK.



