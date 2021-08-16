Home and Away newcomer Logan Bennett to clash with Tori Morgan

Home and Away spoilers follow for Australian and UK viewers.

Home and Away newcomer Logan Bennett could make an enemy of one of his Summer Bay neighbours this week as he clashes with fellow medic Tori Morgan.

Trauma surgeon Logan (Harley Bonner) made a dramatic entrance to the Bay last week after he arrived on the scene of the horrific car crash involving Dean Thompson (Patrick O'Connor), Mia Anderson (Anna Samson) and Nikau Parata (Kawakawa Fox-Reo).

Logan's "unique set of skills" meant that he was able to help save critically injured Dean's life after the crash, and he has since been seen unwinding from his work by enjoying some time on a jet ski.

Photo credit: Jeremy Greive - Channel 5

Related: Home and Away reveals more on Tane's new fling

He manages to reconnect with an old friend this week, as Christian Green (Ditch Davey) recognises Logan as a former colleague from Doctors Without Borders. Christian invites Logan back to his place to have lunch with him and his fiancée, Tori (Penny McNamee).

"This is the first person from Christian's past that Tori has had a chance to meet, so Christian is very pleased to have him around for lunch," Christian actor Ditch told TV Week.

Unfortunately, Tori's reaction isn't quite as positive as Christian had been hoping for. Tori is put out to see Logan, pointing out that he tried to take over her emergency department and that he is the last person she wants in her house.

Photo credit: Jeremy Greive - Channel 5

Related: Samara Weaving on "reality check" of leaving H&A

Logan does end up staying for lunch with the couple, despite Tori's objections, but the meal does nothing to mend their relationship as Logan manages to keep riling Tori up.

Has Logan made an enemy of Tori?

One person with who Logan may be a lot friendlier is Mackenzie Booth (Emily Weir), with the pair set to strike up a flirtation, although it remains to be seen whether this develops into a proper romance.

Actor Harley, who previously starred in Neighbours as Josh Willis, has revealed that he is "loving" his time in the Bay, saying that "Logan gives me the opportunity to be cheeky and playful every day" and calling his character "a real joy".

Story continues

Home and Away airs these scenes air this week on Channel 7 in Australia and in September on Channel 5 in the UK. Selected classic episodes are available via Amazon Prime Video in the UK.

Digital Spy now has a newsletter - sign up to get it sent straight to your inbox.

Read more Home and Away spoilers on our dedicated homepage

Want up-to-the-minute soaps news, spoilers and gossip on your social feeds? Just hit 'Like' on our Digital Spy Soaps Facebook page and 'Follow' on our @soapscoop Twitter account.

You Might Also Like