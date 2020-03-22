Home and Away halts filming due to coronavirus pandemic

Photo credit: Channel 5

Home and Away has packed up production over coronavirus fears.

The pandemic has swept across the entertainment industry and halted many productions over the last few weeks, but it seemed Home and Away was to carry on filming throughout the crisis... until now.

Via TV Tonight, a Seven Studios spokesperson confirmed today (March 22): "Seven Studios advised today that it would halt filming of Home and Away immediately.

"It confirmed that no cast or crew had tested positive for COVID-19, but that the decision was made due to the increasing logistical hurdles related to the COVID-19 situation."

A large portion of the Australian soap is shot at Seven's Eveleigh headquarters and Palm Beach in Sydney, but luckily for avid viewers, Home and Away episodes are made around five to six months ahead of broadcast.

This means the coronavirus shouldn't impact the storylines much, if at all.

Digital Spy has reached out for comment.

Home and Away airs weekdays at 1.15pm and 6pm on Channel 5 (UK) and Mondays to Thursdays at 7pm on Channel 7 (Australia).



The information in this story is accurate as of the publication date. While we are attempting to keep our content as up-to-date as possible, the situation surrounding the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic continues to develop rapidly, so it's possible that some information and recommendations may have changed since publishing. For any concerns and latest advice, visit the World Health Organisation. If you're in the UK, the National Health Service can also provide useful information and support, while US users can contact the Center for Disease Control and Prevention.

