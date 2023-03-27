Home and Away confirms tragic death in Xander storyline

Home and Away spoilers follow for UK and Australian viewers.

Home and Away's Xander Delaney is set to suffer a tragic loss at work, as the show marks its 8,000th episode.

Paramedic Xander (Luke Van Os) and his colleague Jamie are called out to an accident in remote bushland area. But when they arrive at the scene, the home appears to be abandoned.

Soon they are approached by a man who says he called them for help, however things take a dark turn when three men attack them from behind with bats.

The two paramedics are left severely beaten and injured, with Xander calling his sister Rose (Kirsty Marillier), a police office, for help.

Xander is assessed for his injuries at hospital by Dr Bree Cameron (Juliet Godwin) but when he asks about Jamie, Rose has some tragic news to deliver.

Rose tells her brother that his partner died at the scene, leaving Xander devastated. Speaking to TV Week, Van Os said: "It hurts deeply as Xander asks himself why he survived and not Jamie? This eats away at Xander as he struggles with survivor guilt."

Rose promises her brother that she will seek justice for his partner's death and do whatever it takes to put the men responsible behind bars.

However Xander isn't listening as he wallows in grief after a tough few months where he's struggled to handle the stress of the job.

"Xander loves helping people and, as a paramedic, you get to be everyone's hero, but that obviously comes with its pitfalls," Van Os added.

"He definitely loves what he does, but it's growing more challenging for him."

The episode will air this week in Australia and on UK screens in May, as part of the soap's blockbuster fortnight to mark its 8,000th episode.

