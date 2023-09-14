Home and Away confirms outcome of Felicity's dark storyline

Home and Away spoilers for viewers in the UK follow.

The following article contains discussion of topics including sexual assault.



Home and Away viewers in the UK will soon see the end of Felicity Newman's traumatic ordeal.



In Australia, the soap has already aired a resolution for the character played by Jacqui Purvis. New scenes for those in the UK will air next week, revealing the outcome of Felicity's horrific storyline following the arrest of her attacker Jeremy.

In previous episodes, Jeremy had spiked Felicity's drink, sexually assaulted her and threatened her to release a video of the attack unless she complied with his demands.

Next on the soap, Felicity and Tane will slowly get back to normal as Jeremy is in custody awaiting trial.



Endemol Shine - Channel 5

Felicity is annoyed when her brother Cash comes up with a half-baked plan to help prevent sexual assaults using his role as a police officer.

Battling his guilt, Cash is confronted by Bree, who's worried about him and urges him to reconcile the bridge between being a cop and a brother.

Following Bree's advice, Cash goes to see Felicity and Tane, apologising for his bold, erratic approach.

Channel 5

The police officer promises that he's going to look after himself before trying to fix his loved ones. He then apologises to Eden, saying that he just wants to get back to being a good boyfriend.



When Felicity catches up to Cash later, she tells him they should sort things out together. After the two siblings clear the air, Felicity receives the good news from the DPP that Jeremy has pleaded guilty and she won't need to appear in court.

Home and Away airs weekdays at 1.45pm on Channel 5 and 6pm on 5STAR. First-look screenings air at 6.30pm on 5STAR and the show also streams on My5.

Selected classic episodes are available via Prime Video in the UK.

If you've been affected by the issues raised in this story, you can access more information from Rape Crisis England and Wales, who work towards the elimination of all forms of sexual violence and sexual misconduct, on their website or by calling the National Rape Crisis Helpline on 0808 802 9999. Rape Crisis Scotland’s helpline number is 08088 01 03 02.

Readers in the US are encouraged to contact RAINN, or the National Sexual Assault Hotline on 800-656-4673.

