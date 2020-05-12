Home and Away confirms filming will resume on May 25

From Digital Spy





Home and Away is returning to filming in under two weeks' time, after taking a nearly two-month break due to the coronavirus pandemic.

The Australian soap has confirmed that it plans to resume production on Monday, May 25, although storylines will be reworked to ensure actors are social distancing alongside other precautions.



"A range of measures will be in place to minimise risk for cast and crew, to be overseen by dedicated safety officers," a Channel 7 spokeswoman said (via The Daily Telegraph).





"The measures include temperature checks on arrival, increased hygiene practices and rigorous cleaning schedules."

They added: "Scripts will also be reworked to reduce close contact, in constant consultation with the cast and crew to ensure the health and safety of all."





While filming will restart at the soap's studios in Sydney later this month, location shoots at Palm Beach are reportedly being paused for the time being.

Home and Away has been slower than fellow Aussie soap Neighbours with regards to resuming production.

The Ramsay Street series got going again in late April with a range of new health and safety measures in place.

Last month, actor Lukas Radovich, who plays Summer Bay's Ryder Jackson, spoke to Digital Spy about his hopes for returning to work soon.





"I read one of the actors on the show said they'd been changing the scenes so it's two-handers here and there, so they're able to film in isolation," he said.

"I think it's fantastic that Neighbours have gone back and hopefully that starts off other shows leaning towards that too, thinking outside the box.

"Perhaps other shows can implement some of the stuff that they've implemented."

Home and Away currently airs on Channel 5 in the UK, and Channel 7 in Australia.



The information in this story is accurate as of the publication date. While we are attempting to keep our content as up-to-date as possible, the situation surrounding the coronavirus pandemic continues to develop rapidly, so it's possible that some information and recommendations may have changed since publishing. For any concerns and latest advice, visit the World Health Organisation. If you're in the UK, the National Health Service can also provide useful information and support, while US users can contact the Center for Disease Control and Prevention.



