Home and Away baby story for Ari and Mia

Home and Away spoilers follow for UK viewers.

Home and Away's Mia Anderson reveals that she's pregnant on UK screens next week.

Mia (Anna Samson) shares the happy news with her partner Ari Parata after a hectic day for the Summer Bay residents.

Upcoming episodes on Channel 5 see the locals thrown into turmoil when a body is found in the water.

Ari (Rob Kipa-Williams) tries to support his friend Dean Thompson, who initially assumes that his sister Mackenzie Booth has met an untimely end. However, the police later confirm that con artist Susie McAllister is the unlucky victim.

Photo credit: Banijay Rights - Channel 5

Related: Home and Away favourites become murder suspects as a body is found

When Ari returns home from the craziness of the day, Mia lets him know that she's expecting his baby.

The couple decide to keep the revelation quiet for now, as the pregnancy is at an early stage and they've suffered tragic losses in the past.

Ari and Mia remain cautiously excited, but they worry when they receive a call from their obstetrician, who's giving them a fast-tracked appointment.

The pair can't help fearing that there's a concerning reason for this and they anxiously await the appointment.

Photo credit: Channel 7 / Channel 5 / Endemol Shine

Related: Home and Away's Justin Morgan faces shock arrest in 23 spoiler pictures

When they do head to the hospital the following day, Mia is told that her hormonal levels are higher than expected and the results of her ultrasound remain pending.

Later, Chloe starts to realise that Ari and Mia are behaving strangely, so she questions whether they're breaking up.

Ari and Mia deny this and decide to share their real news.

Immediately afterwards, Mia receives a follow-up call from the obstetrician.

Mia is overjoyed to realise that there was nothing to worry about and she's actually further along in her pregnancy than they initially thought.

Home and Away airs these scenes on Monday, July 26, Thursday, July 29 and Friday, July 30 at 1.15pm and 6pm on Channel 5. Selected classic episodes are available via Amazon Prime Video in the UK.

Story continues

Digital Spy now has a newsletter – sign up to get it sent straight to your inbox.

Read more Home and Away spoilers on our dedicated homepage

Want up-to-the-minute soaps news, spoilers and gossip on your social feeds? Just hit 'Like' on our Digital Spy Soaps Facebook page and 'Follow' on our @soapscoop Twitter account.



You Might Also Like