Home and Away - Angelo Rosetta character history

Home and Away spoilers follow for UK and Australian viewers.

Home and Away is welcoming back a face from the past, as Luke Jacobz reprises his role as Angelo Rosetta.

Angelo – who was last seen on screen in 2011 – is returning to Summer Bay as part of the Ross Nixon murder investigation, after the body of Colby Thorne's abusive stepfather was found buried in some bushland.

Here's a quick refresher on all things Angelo and what we know about his return so far.

Who is Home and Away's Angelo Rosetta?

Luke Jacobz played the role of Angelo on Home and Away for a three-year stint, joining Summer Bay in 2008 and bowing out in 2011. The actor had previously appeared in other Aussie shows like Heartbreak High and McLeod's Daughters.

Confident and outgoing, Angelo joined the local police station as a temporary replacement for Jack Holden, who was taking time off while his wife Martha was ill.

Angelo's early storylines included some romantic chemistry with police colleague Charlie Buckton and an affair with Belle Taylor, who was in a relationship with Aden Jefferies at the time.

Angelo's time in the Bay took a dramatic turn shortly after his relationship with Belle turned sour. When Belle was attacked and Angelo became a suspect, he struck a dodgy deal with developer Tim Coleman in a bid to restore his reputation.

In return for Tim clearing his name over Belle's attack, Angelo helped to sabotage an investigation into the development site that Tim was overseeing. Amid suspicions that the land used for the site contained toxic waste, Angelo switched some soil samples to get the investigation dropped.

Angelo's corrupt connection to Tim later aroused the suspicions of Jack Holden. When Jack followed Angelo to the development site one day, a shot was fired in Angelo's direction. Angelo retaliated by firing his own gun, but in a tragic twist, Jack was caught in the crossfire and took a bullet.

Jack died from his injury and Angelo took another shift to the dark side by trying to cover up his involvement. However, Charlie – who by this point, had become romantically involved with Angelo – became suspicious and started to compile evidence against him.

Angelo couldn't keep his guilt under wraps for too long and ended up making a full confession at Jack's funeral after his lies caught up with him, which led to his arrest and departure from the Bay.