Home and Away airs Nikau Parata's big new decision over Sienna Blake

Home and Away has revealed Nikau Parata's big new decision over Sienna Blake (Rose Riley).

The Australian soap recently dropped a new trailer that shows the aftermath of Nikau's recent split from Bella Nixon (Courtney Miller).

The pair separated after Nikau (Kawakawa Fox-Reo) finally confessed to Bella that he cheated on her with his modelling agent Sienna Blake, with the new trailer revealing that Nikau will come to the decision to leave Summer Bay alongside Sienna.

The new footage sees Nikau try and ultimately fail to win back Bella, with Bella rejecting him and telling Nikau he's now dead to her.

Distraught at having lost everything, Nikau can be seen deciding to go ahead and join Sienna on a three-month modelling trip in Japan.

However, that decision is of immediate concern to Nikau's uncles Ari (Rob Kipa-Williams) and Tane (Ethan Brown), who worry Sienna can't be trusted and fear Nikau is making another huge mistake.



Will Nikau listen to his uncles, or will he soon be saying goodbye to the Bay?

