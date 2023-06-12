Home and Away to air explosion aftermath as Marilyn and Kirby fight for justice

Home and Away spoilers follow from Australian-pace episodes, which some UK viewers may prefer to avoid.

Home and Away is set to see through the explosion storyline that left Roo Stewart's life hanging in the balance.

On Australian screens, the character is currently in the hospital following the explosion of a bomb in John Palmer's van.

Meanwhile, Marilyn Chambers, who was the target of the blast, and Kirby Aramoana are fighting to uncover the truth, convinced fraudulent skincare company Stunning Organics are the culprit.



Channel 5

After John Palmer suffers a heart attack, Marilyn and Kirby's investigation continues as they need evidence to hold the company accountable and make sure they don't get away with attempted murder (via TV Week).

Kirby learns the CEO of Stunning Organics was forced to step down weeks prior to the explosion, and concludes he must've been behind the accident.

When she takes this crucial piece of information to police officer Rose, Kirby is told to back down and let the authorities do their job.

Channel 5

Frustration grows, and Kirby lashes out at the policewoman, saying they are not doing enough to find who's responsible for the blast.



Will the police charge the CEO of Stunning Organics for the crime? And will the company go after Marilyn as they're being cornered?

These scenes air in Australia this week and August in the UK.



